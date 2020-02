Success and failure of ecological management is highly variable



Added: 31.01.2020 17:24 | 37 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lifehack.org



What do we really know about reasons attributed to the success or failure of wildlife management efforts? A new study suggests a disquieting answer: much less than we think. A new study finds that ecological systems might contain a lot of inherit randomness that makes them difficult to manage. More in www.sciencedaily.com »