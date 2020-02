A new treatment strategy against MERS



Added: 31.01.2020 17:24 | 38 views | 0 comments



Source: www.medicalnewstoday.com



First identified in 2012, the MERS-coronavirus is capable of causing severe pneumonia. There are no effective treatments for MERS. Researchers have now identified a cellular recycling process known as autophagy as a potential target in the fight against MERS. Autophagy-inducing substances - including licensed drugs - were shown to be capable of reducing the viral replication rate. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cycling, Cher Tags: EU