How the human brain solves complex decision-making problems



Added: 31.01.2020 17:24 | 36 views | 0 comments



Source: www.statista.com



A new study on meta reinforcement learning algorithms helps us understand how the human brain learns to adapt to complexity and uncertainty when learning and making decisions. A research team succeeded in discovering both a computational and neural mechanism for human meta reinforcement learning, opening up the possibility of porting key elements of human intelligence into artificial intelligence algorithms. This study provides a glimpse into how it might ultimately use computational models to reverse engineer human reinforcement learning. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU