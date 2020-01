Fruit Flies Spontaneously Form Orderly Groups



Added: 30.01.2020 21:02 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: pioneerthinking.com



According to new research, opposing desires to congregate and maintain some personal space drive fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster) to form orderly social clusters. Many animals ranging from swarming insects to wildebeests form large, orderly groups. This collective behavior is often crucial to survival. It may help animals find food, escape predators, enhance the way they [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Animals