Color-Changing Paper-Based Bandages Sense, Selectively Treat Bacterial Infections



Added: 29.01.2020 21:12 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: coatings.specialchem.com



A team of scientists has developed visualizing paper-based bandages that can sense drug-resistant and drug-sensitive bacteria in wounds and implement a selective antibacterial strategy; the colors of bandages indicate bacterial infection (yellow) and drug resistance (red), just like a bacterial resistance colorimetric card. “Sensing bacterial infections and monitoring drug resistance are very important for the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Bacteria Tags: Scientists