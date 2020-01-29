The 'firewalkers' of Karoo: Dinosaurs and other animals left tracks in a 'land of fire'

In southern Africa, dinosaurs and synapsids, a group of animals that includes mammals and their closest fossil relatives, survived in a 'land of fire' at the start of an Early Jurassic mass extinction, according to a new study.