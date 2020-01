Meteorite chunk contains unexpected evidence of presolar grains



Source: meteorites.wustl.edu



An unusual chunk in a meteorite may contain a surprising bit of space history. Presolar grains -- tiny bits of solid interstellar material formed before the sun was born -- are sometimes found in primitive meteorites. But a new analysis reveals evidence of presolar grains in part of a meteorite where they are not expected to be found. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: SPA