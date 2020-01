Protein pores packed in polymers make super-efficient filtration membranes



Source: www.labequipmenter.com



A multidisciplinary team of engineers and scientists has developed a new class of filtration membranes for a variety of applications, from water purification to small-molecule separations to contaminant-removal processes, that are faster to produce and higher performing than current technology. This could reduce energy consumption, operational costs and production time in industrial separations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology Tags: Scientists