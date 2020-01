Added: 29.01.2020 14:09 | 8 views | 0 comments

Scientists from Washington University, St. Louis, Caltech and the University of Chicago have found presolar grains - tiny bits of solid interstellar material formed before the Sun was born - in Curious Marie, a sample of the famous Allende meteorite. Curious Marie is a notable example of an inclusion, or a chunk within a meteorite, [...]