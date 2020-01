Added: 29.01.2020 11:49 | 2 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) in Melbourne, Australia, has successfully grown the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV from a patient sample. The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was grown from a patient sample that arrived at the Royal Melbourne Hospital’s Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory at the Doherty Institute on [...]