Added: 28.01.2020 19:25 | 10 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the genomes of Polistes fuscatus, a species of paper wasp that has uniquely evolved visual individual recognition abilities, and two closely related species lacking facial recognition, Polistes metricus and Polistes dorsalis. Their findings suggest Polistes fuscatus‘ increasing intelligence provided an evolutionary advantage and shed light on how [...]