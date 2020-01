Added: 28.01.2020 16:24 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using data from NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, astronomers have found evidence that the heat in the atmosphere of KELT-9b, the hottest known transiting exoplanet, is too much even for molecules of hydrogen to remain intact - they are likely ripped apart on the dayside of the planet, unable to reform until their disjointed atoms flow [...]