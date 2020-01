Added: 28.01.2020 16:54 | 11 views | 0 comments

Neanderthals were once widespread across Europe and western Asia. They also penetrated into the Altai Mountains of southern Siberia, but the geographical origin of these populations and the timing of their dispersal remain elusive. Archaeologists excavating Chagyrskaya Cave in the Altai foothills have found 90,000 stone artifacts, numerous bone tools, 74 Neanderthal fossils, and animal [...]