Light exposure regulates how two kinds of fat cells (adipocytes) work together to produce the raw materials that all other cells use for energy, according to a new study conducted in mice. “Our bodies evolved over the years under the Sun’s light, including developing light-sensing genes called opsins,” said Dr. Richard Lang, a developmental biologist [...]