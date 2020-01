Added: 27.01.2020 21:59 | 4 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the University of Washington and NASA’s Ames Research Center has analyzed iron-rich micrometeorites collected from 2.7 billion-year-old (Archean Eon) limestone in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and found that these tiny space rocks encountered a carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere on their journey to the planet’s surface. “Life formed more than [...]