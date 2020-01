Parkinson's disease may start before birth



Source: www.slideshare.net



People who develop Parkinson's disease before age 50 may have been born with disordered brain cells that went undetected for decades, according to new research. The research points to a drug that potentially might help correct these disease processes. More in www.sciencedaily.com »