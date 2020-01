Powerful Combination of Two Experimental Drugs Counteracts Osteoarthritis in Rats



A research team headed by scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies has discovered that a combination of two molecules, alpha-KLOTHO (αKLOTHO) and TGF beta receptor 2 (TGFβR2), reverses the cellular and molecular signs of osteoarthritis in rats as well as in isolated human cartilage cells. Osteoarthritis, the most prevalent joint disease costing approximately [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists