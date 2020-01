New Species of Carnivorous Dinosaur Unveiled: Allosaurus jimmadseni



A new species of carnivorous theropod dinosaur has been identified from the fossilized remains discovered in the 1990s in northeastern Utah and Wyoming, the United States. The newly-discovered dinosaur belongs to Allosauridae, a group of small to large-bodied, two-legged carnivorous dinosaurs that lived during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Dubbed Allosaurus jimmadseni, the species inhabited the [...]