Newly-Identified Coronavirus 2019-nCoV: Here’s What You Need to Know



Added: 27.01.2020 13:03 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.archdaily.com



The current outbreak of viral pneumonia in Wuhan, a rapidly flourishing capital city of the Hubei province and the traffic hub of central China, was caused by a novel coronavirus designated 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organization (WHO). How many people have been infected worldwide? 2,744 cases have been confirmed in mainland China, and 80 [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU