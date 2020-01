New stretchable battery can power wearable electronics



Source: advances.sciencemag.org



The adoption of wearable electronics has so far been limited by their need to derive power from bulky, rigid batteries that reduce comfort and may present safety hazards due to chemical leakage or combustion. Researchers have now developed a soft and stretchable battery that relies on a special type of plastic to store power more safely than the flammable formulations used in conventional batteries today. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Chemicals