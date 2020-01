Astrophysicists One Step Closer to Unlocking Mystery of Superluminous Supernovae



SN 2006gy, a superluminous supernova discovered in 2006, gained its exceptional brightness when a normal Type Ia explosion smashed into a dense shell of stellar material, according to new research led by Stockholm University astrophysicists. Superluminous supernovae are up to 100 times brighter than a typical supernova, but there is no consensus on how such [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »