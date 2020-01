Astronomers Find Huge Amount of Oxygen in Ancient Dwarf Star



Added: 24.01.2020 13:48 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ucolick.org



Using high-resolution spectroscopic observations from the High-Resolution Echelle Spectrometer (HIRES) on the 10-m Keck I telescope at the W. M. Keck Observatory, an international team of astronomers and astrophysicists has detected large amount of oxygen in the atmosphere of SDSS J081554.26+472947.5 (J0815+4729 for short), an ancient dwarf star located 5,000 light-years away in the constellation [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »