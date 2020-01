Added: 24.01.2020 14:04 | 11 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has found the microscopic fungal filaments and mycelium-like structures in dolomitic shale from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The microfossils are at least 715 million years old (Neoproterozoic Era), making them 255 million years older than the next oldest fungi fossil. “These ancient rocks formed in a lagoon or coastal [...]