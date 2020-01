Geochemical Model Reveals Inner Complexity of Enceladus



Added: 23.01.2020 19:22 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.zmescience.com



Enceladus, an ocean-harboring moon of Saturn, erupts a plume that contains gases and frozen sea spray into space. By understanding the composition of the plume, planetary scientists can learn about what the ocean is like, how it got to be this way, and whether it provides environments where Earth-like life could survive. Now, a research [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » SPA Tags: Scientists