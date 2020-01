Borexino Detector Spots 53 Geoneutrinos



Added: 23.01.2020 15:46 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.businessinsider.com



An underground particle detector called the Borexino detector has detected 53 antielectron neutrinos emanating from the Earth, so-called geoneutrinos. Neutrinos and their antimatter counterpart, antineutrinos, are subatomic particles that interact so rarely with other matter they can pass untouched through a wall of lead stretching from the Earth to the Moon. These particles are continually [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU