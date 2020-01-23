Ghostly particles detected in condensates of light and matter



Source: www.ndtv.com



Discover 'ghostly' particles and quantum depletion. A new study makes the first observation of 'ghost particles' from Bose-Einstein condensates via 'quantum depletion': particles expelled by interaction-induced quantum fluctuations. More in www.sciencedaily.com »