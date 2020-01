Skin-to-skin contact do not improve interaction between mother and preterm infant



Following a premature birth it is important that the parents and the infant quickly establish a good relationship. Researchers have studied the relationship between mothers and infants who have continuous skin-to-skin contact during the entire period from birth to discharge from the hospital. The results show that continuous skin-to-skin contact does not lead to better interaction between the mother and the infant. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Hospitals