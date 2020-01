Added: 22.01.2020 21:20 | 11 views | 0 comments

African gray parrots (Psittacus erithacus) voluntarily and spontaneously help familiar parrots to achieve a goal, without obvious immediate benefit to themselves, says a duo of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology and the Max Planck Comparative Cognition Research Station. “Parrots and crows are known for having large brains relative to the size of [...]