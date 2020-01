Mixing the unmixable: Novel approach for efficiently fusing different polymers



Cross-linked polymers are structures where large molecular chains are linked together, allowing exceptional mechanical properties and chemical resistance to the final product. However, their modification is not easy. Now, scientists develop a method that allows the fusion of different polymers together easily, allowing the precise tuning of the properties of the final material by selecting appropriate base polymers and mixing them at the right proportion. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Chemicals