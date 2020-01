Vomiting bumblebees show that sweeter is not necessarily better



Animal pollinators support the production of three-quarters of the world's food crops, and many flowers produce nectar to reward the pollinators. A new study using bumblebees has found that the sweetest nectar is not necessarily the best: too much sugar slows down the bees. The results will inform breeding efforts to make crops more attractive to pollinators, boosting yields to feed our growing global population. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NATO Tags: Animals