ï»¿Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Sea level rise could reshape the United States, trigger migration inland

22.01.2020

Source: www.ashtongardens.com
Source: www.ashtongardens.com

A new study uses machine learning to project migration patterns resulting from sea-level rise. Researchers found the impact of rising oceans will ripple across the country, beyond coastal areas at risk of flooding, as affected people move inland. Popular relocation choices will include land-locked cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver and Las Vegas. The model also predicts suburban and rural areas in the Midwest will experience disproportionately large influx of people relative to their smaller local populations.

