Added: 22.01.2020 19:23 | 5 views | 0 comments

The 70 km- (43.5-mile) diameter Yarrabubba impact structure in Western Australia is approximately 2.23 billion years old, according to new research led by Curtin University scientists. To determine the exact age of Yarrabubba, Dr. Timmons Erickson of Curtin University and NASA’s Johnson Space Center and colleagues analyzed the minerals zircon and monazite that were ‘shock [...]