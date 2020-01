Inner complexity of Saturn moon, Enceladus, revealed



Added: 22.01.2020 19:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nasa.gov



A team developed a new geochemical model that reveals that carbon dioxide (CO2) from within Enceladus, an ocean-harboring moon of Saturn, may be controlled by chemical reactions at its seafloor. Studying the plume of gases and frozen sea spray released through cracks in the moon's icy surface suggests an interior more complex than previously thought. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals