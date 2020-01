Signals from inside Earth: Borexino experiment releases new data on geoneutrinos



The Borexino collaboration has presented new results for the measurement of neutrinos originating from the interior of the Earth. With this update, the researchers have now been able to access 53 events -- almost twice as many as in the previous analysis of the data from the Borexino detector, which is located 1,400 meters below the Earth's surface. The results provide an exclusive insight into processes in the earth's interior that remain puzzling to this day.