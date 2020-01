New study debunks notion that salt consumption contributes to weight loss



Added: 22.01.2020 13:05 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: phys.org



Researchers found that reducing sodium intake in adults with elevated blood pressure or hypertension decreased thirst, urine volume and blood pressure, but did not affect metabolic energy needs. These results support the traditional notion that decreasing sodium intake is critical to managing hypertension -- disputing recent studies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher