Wandering Massive Black Holes Detected in Nearby Dwarf Galaxies



Astronomers using NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory have observed 111 nearby dwarf galaxies within one billion light-years from Earth. They have identified 13 dwarf galaxies that host very massive black holes. These galaxies, more than 100 times less massive than our own Milky Way, are among [...]