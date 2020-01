Entomologists Discover New Species of Many-Plumed Moth



Added: 21.01.2020 18:46 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



A species of many-plumed moth believed to be new to science has been discovered in South Africa. Many-plumed moths, or the Alucitidae, are a small family with currently over 200 described species in nine genera. These moths are found in temperate and subtropical - but not tropical - regions. They often attract attention owing to [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » South Africa Tags: Africa