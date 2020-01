A model ecosystem fish story



Source: www.youtube.com



Have I got a fish story for you. Any angler beginning a yarn like that usually ends up spinning a tall tale, an exaggeration or bald-faced lie. Researchers, however, have demonstrated that anglers can produce accurate and complex environmental models similar to those of trained scientists. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists