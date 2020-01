New species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in infected wound



Source: www.wattagnet.com



A hitherto unknown antibiotic-resistant bacteria species, in the same family as E. coli and Salmonella spp., has been found and classified in Sweden. The proposed taxonomic name of the species -- the first of the new genus -- is Scandinavium goeteborgense, after the city of Gothenburg, Sweden, where the bacterium was isolated and the research was done. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria Tags: Genes