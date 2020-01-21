Record-breaking terahertz laser beam



Terahertz radiation is used for security checks at airports, for medical examinations and also for quality checks in industry. However, radiation in the terahertz range is extremely difficult to generate. Scientists have now succeeded in developing a terahertz radiation source that breaks several records: it is extremely efficient, and its spectrum is very broad -- it generates different wavelengths from the entire terahertz range. This opens up the possibility of creating short radiation pulses with extremely high radiation intensity.



