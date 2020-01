Local water availability is permanently reduced after planting forests



Added: 20.01.2020 16:34 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: axisoflogic.com



River flow is reduced in areas where forests have been planted and does not recover over time, a new study has shown. Rivers in some regions can completely disappear within a decade. This highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Planes