The exceptionally preserved fossils of the oldest species of scorpion ever found have been unearthed in Wisconsin, the United States. The newly-discovered ancient scorpion lived around 437 million years ago during the early Silurian period. Dubbed Parioscorpio venator, the animal was about 2.5 cm (one inch) long - about the same size as many extant [...]