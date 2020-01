New Feathered Dinosaur Species Identified in China



Added: 17.01.2020 18:28 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dinosaurcollectorsitea.com



Paleontologists in China have identified a new species of microraptorine dromaeosaur closely related to the famous dinosaur Velociraptor. The newly-discovered dinosaur lived during the Cretaceous period, approximately 120 million years ago. Named Wulong bohaiensis, the species was larger than a common crow but smaller than a raven. It had a narrow face filled with sharp [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Crocs