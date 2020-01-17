Rethinking interactions with mental health patients



Source: rethinkingislamwithsultanshahin.wordpress.com



New research overturns the belief that people with severe mental illness are incapable of effective communication with their psychiatrist, and are able to work together with them to achieve better outcomes for themselves. More in www.sciencedaily.com »