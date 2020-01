Self-assembled artificial microtubules developed



Added: 17.01.2020 14:43 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.expressandstar.com



Simple LEGO bricks can be assembled to more complicated structures, which can be further associated into a wide variety of complex architectures, from automobiles, rockets, and ships to gigantic castles and amusement parks. Such an event of multi-step assembly, so-called 'hierarchical self-assembly', also happens in living organisms. More in www.sciencedaily.com » LEGO Tags: Brian Cox