Edible 'security tag' to protect drugs from counterfeit



Added: 17.01.2020



Source: makanaka.wordpress.com



Researchers are aiming to stump drug counterfeiters with an edible 'security tag' embedded into medicine. To imitate the drug, a counterfeiter would have to uncrack a complicated puzzle of patterns not fully visible to the naked eye. More in www.sciencedaily.com