Neanderthals Dived into Mediterranean Sea for Clam Shells



Added: 16.01.2020



Shell fishing was a common activity of Neanderthals, according to new research led by University of Colorado, Boulder archaeologists. In 1949, archaeologists working at the site of Grotta dei Moscerini, a cave in the Latium region of central Italy, found a large collection of unusual artifacts: 171 shells of the smooth clam (Callista chione) that [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mediterranean Tags: Italy