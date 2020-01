Women's blood vessels age faster than men's



Source: io9.gizmodo.com



Many medical experts have long believed that women simply 'catch up' to men in terms of their cardiovascular risk, but new research shows for the first time that women's blood vessels age at a faster rate than men's. The findings could help to explain why women tend to develop different types of cardiovascular disease and with different timing than men. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Women