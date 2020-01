A secreted signature of aging cells



Added: 16.01.2020 19:17 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.architecturaldigest.in



Senescent cells undergo an irreversible and permanent arrest of cell division and are hallmarks of both the aging process and multiple chronic diseases. Senescent cells -- and more importantly the factors they secrete, known collectively as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) -- are widely accepted as drivers of aging and multiple age-related diseases. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Arrests