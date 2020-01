Progress in unraveling the mystery of the genomics of Parkinson's disease



The International Parkinson Disease Genomics Consortium (IPDGC) has now been in existence for ten years. The consortium now reviews the progress made over the past decade in the genomics of Parkinson's disease (PD) and related disorders including Lewy body diseases, progressive supranuclear palsy, and multiple system atrophy and looks ahead at its future direction and research priorities. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Parkinson's disease